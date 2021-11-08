DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An open house is planned for Decatur's new fire station!
The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce announced a ribbon-cutting and open house for the new station 3, located at 855 N. Fairview Ave., is set for 11 a.m. on Nov. 12.
This is the second of three planned new Decatur fire stations. Station 5 opened in March of 2020 and a new station 7 is scheduled to open in 2022.
This event is expected to last until noon on Nov. 12.
