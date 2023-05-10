MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) — Operation Honor Guard hosted their annual Day of Giving while celebrating 10 years of service.
Starting in Danville, Operation Honor Guard's mission is to collect money through donations for veterans to have matching uniforms and gear for military funerals.
"It's expensive and people don't know that. They have uniforms, they have the rifles, bugles, coats, everything. They're out in the rain, the sunshine, the snow, every element, and it's just a way that we can give back to them. Raise the money to provide those things for the American Legions, the VFWs, all of these Honor Guard teams that come out," said Site Manager, Brad Tucker.
On Wednesday, veterans volunteered to take donations in multiple locations across Central Illinois.
“I’ve been doing it for about the last four years. It works a lot better when the people do donate and it’s very nice that they do this,” said veterans Phil and Maurice.
The goal is to ensure each veteran that paid the ultimate price with the most honor.
“World War II Veterans, Korean Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, who are donating their time in every type of weather and every type of climate so that they could provide honors to the other veterans who have passed away," said Tucker. "It is truly a meaningful service so that those people who served our country can get that ceremony and those rights that they deserve.”
