TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - 20 people were arrested and police are still looking for more following a months-long drug investigation in Taylorville called Operation Ice Cap.
Taylorville police, State Police, US Marshalls and Christian County Sheriff's deputies executed search warrants for the delivery of methamphetamine Tuesday morning.
Police have not yet given an address or addresses of where those search warrants were executed, but they will be holding a news conference Tuesday evening at 5 at the city council chambers.
WAND News plans to be there to bring you more on this developing story.
Police did say 20 people were arrested, and they are still looking for several more suspects.
The Taylorville Police Community Action Team started this investigation in mid-December.
