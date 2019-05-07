DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (WAND) – A shooting that left at least seven people wounded at a Colorado school led to arrests, officials say.
It happened before 2 p.m. at STEM School Highlands Ranch, per the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Aside from the two arrests, investigators say a third suspect may have been involved.
Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth told NBC News police heard shots as they entered the middle school. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives came to the scene.
The public charter school was placed on lockdown, the district said, and other Highlands Ranch schools went on lockout.
One parent told KUSA she received automated voice message about the lockdown. She said her son was safe in a room next to where the shooting happened.
There are 1,850 students, including 550 elementary students, 700 middle school students and 600 in high school at the STEM school, district leaders say.
The STEM campus is only eight miles southeast of Columbine High School, where 12 students were killed by gunmen in 1999.