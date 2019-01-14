URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana is requiring business and property owners to clear their sidewalks of ice and snow.
The sidewalk snow and ice removal requirement is in effect for the Downtown, University, and South Philo Rd. snow removal districts.
To make sidewalks safe for pedestrians, snow and ice must be cleared by adjacent property owners within 24 hours after the Public Works Director's declaration.
That means sidewalks need to be cleared by 8:00 a.m., Tuesday.
Public sidewalks within these districts, which are not cleared, could be cleared by the City at the expense of the adjacent property owner. Additional fines and administrative fees could be applied.
Property owners outside of the snow removal districts are also asked to voluntarily clear sidewalks adjacent to their property.