DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - PawPrint Ministries is asking people to try and spread cheer and color during this time.
The organization is asking everyone to chalk their walk or driveway. On Wednesday, the organization is asking residents to spread some cheer with positive messages.
You can draw pictures or notes of encouragement on your driveway. Once you've done that you can post pictures on the PawPrint Facebook page.
The organization is saying they hope the splash of color will bring some joy to the community.