ILLINOIS, Ill. (WAND) - Carrie Leljedal said she has never went more than nine days without seeing her son.
"He lives in an intermediate care facility for adults with developmental disabilities who also are medically complex," Leljedal said.
Her son, Lynn Ray, said family contact is very important to him.
"I wouldn't be able to survive otherwise," Ray said. "I wouldn't know what to do without my mom."
When COVID-19 hit last year, for seven months, Leljedal and Ray were separated.
"Everyone kept saying, take a deep breath, it will only be a few a weeks," Leljedal said. "A few weeks turned into a few months and now, a few months has turned into a year. It was the hardest things I've ever done."
Ray said the separation wasn't easy on him either.
"It's been a little crazy, especially living here," Ray said. "They take great care of me, but sometimes, it just feels like the walls are closing in on me."
Worldwide, children, parents and guardians have seen the impact isolation can have on their loved one's health.
"It's very claustrophobic," Ray said. "I'm not claustrophobic, but it's like we're not allowed to leave our room."
This isolation led to the formation of Care Givers for Compromise Family Advocacy Group. Leljedal is the spokesperson for the group in Illinois.
"We are truly here to support each other and get through this," Leljedal said. "Now, we're working with our legislators to get this Senate bill passed."
The Senate bill Leljedal is referring to is called the Emergency Essential Care Givers Act.
"If a facility was ever to have to lock down again, whether it was another pandemic, a flu outbreak or a natural disaster, a resident would have the choice to designate up to two or three caregivers that could come in one at a time," Leljedal said. "They could help both physically and psychologically with their loved ones."
Leljedal said this is a push to make sure loved ones like her son Ray never have to go through another stressful situation alone again.
"It was very, very rough," Ray said. "It's not fair and it's not right."
This bill is currently waiting to be discussed in the Senate.
