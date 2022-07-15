DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A group formed by a Millikin student and alum aims to engage younger people in the community.
Walk It Like We Talk It was founded by Kamryn Harris and Dominique Bates-Smith in November 2020. It was formed when Millikin students, Millikin alum and high school students got together, after feeling silenced at a Black Lives Matter protest, according to Bates-Smith. Organizers said they created the organization to invoke change they wanted to see in the Decatur-Macon County community.
The organization brings together high schoolers, college students and young adults.
"Ultimately, Walk It Like We Talk It wants to be the place where our generation can come and have a voice," said Chief Communications Officer Shantel Rogers.
It started with an event that focused on getting young people to the polls. To now, the organization has helped feed the homeless, participated in Black Lives Matter rallies and peace marches. Members have also been involved in a community healing fair and delivered baked goods to local law enforcement.
"I don't do this for a pat on the back, but to raise money and give back to my community," said Qui Freemon, community leader for Walk It Like We Talk It.
In August 2021, Walk It Like We Talk It received nonprofit status through the support and enrollment of Richland's Minority Mentor Protege Program. The groups focus on social justice, community service, political engagement and mentoring.
"We are a place for everyone and anyone," said Deja Janae Simon, chief business officer.
Next for the organization, it has partnered with Southside Improvement Association to manage a clean up project. It's a grant through the Howard G. Buffet Foundation for the Clean-Up Green Up initiative to canvas neighborhoods in the Johns Hill Area to clean up front yards and beautify the neighborhood.
Anyone interested in being part of the organization can learn more on the group's website.
