SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For the past 20 years, Zara's Collision Center has given away cars to deserving people in the community.
This year, Emma Santos was one of those recipients.
"I was struggling like really bad," Santos said. "I didn't really have a good life or life situation."
Santos is a single mother who said every week, she spends hours of her time waiting for the bus.
"I have a 3-year-old son named Abram," Santos said. "Getting off work and having to wait for the night bus is like an hour long wait and when it gets cold, it stinks."
Because of Zara's, Santos will no longer have to wait for the bus. Co-owner of Zara's, Julie Zara, said this is what the season of giving is all about.
"I believe this is about the 50 car we have given away. The one that Emma is getting, has actually been donated by one of Contact Ministries board members," Zara said. "It's his moms car, and she could no longer drive, so she wanted to have someone be blessed with it."
Santos said she is shocked she was picked.
"I can't believe it's mine," Santos said. "I don't know what to think, because I've never had a car before. I've never had my license."
According to Santos, she's never really celebrated Christmas, but this year, it has a new meaning.
"I was never in the Christmas spirit, and I didn't have the funds to give Abram any gifts either, so that kind of put a damper on everything. I got to a point where I didn't want to celebrate the holidays anymore," Santos said. "Receiving a car and all these presents, it gives a whole new purpose to the holidays."