SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Birthdays are a time for celebration, but for sick kids in the hospital, birthdays are sometimes the last thing on their minds.
That's why it's been one organization's mission to make birthdays a little brighter for kids who have to celebrate their birthday from a hospital bed.
The Confetti Foundation supplies birthday boxes to hospitals across the United States - hospitals like HSHS St. John's.
Child Life Specialist Vanessa Tinkous said the boxes are full of supplies to help families celebrate.
"Birthday boxes are an all inclusive gift for the kids when they are celebrating birthdays in the hospital," Tinkous said. "They include decorations, so that the staff can decorate the rooms for the birthdays, plates, cups, silverware, stickers and lanyards."
These boxes get delivered to the hospital by a birthday fairy. St. John's birthday fairy is the mother of a former patient.
"I call her when we need boxes and she gets in touch with the Confetti Foundation, and they ship them to her and she brings them to us," Tinkous said.
According to Tinkous, Jennifer Praymuck's daughter, Zoey was diagnosed with leukemia in 2010.
Praymuck tells WAND this is her way of giving back to the hospital that took care of her daughter.
"It shows full circle. You have family, in the midst of crisis, and years later, they've come through that on the other side," Tinkous said. "They are doing something to give back to where they were treated and other families in their situation."
Hospitals across the United States are in need of birthday fairies right now.
"It's hard for kids when they are in the hospital. It's a scary place. You're missing out on a lot of normal things you'd be doing," Tinkous said. "This is a way to give them back that normalcy and give them something to celebrate."
People can visit the Confetti Foundation's website to donate money or sign up. So far, the foundation has helped nearly 8,000 children celebrate their birthday.