SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A local home care organization is holding a food drive to benefit Central Illinois Food Bank.
SYBERY HomeCare will hold a food drive Friday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to benefit the Central Illinois Food Bank.
The organization says due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are in need of a helping hand and many are turning to local food pantries to get back.
People are encouraged to drop off dry and canned food in a special bin placed outside the office. Donations include :
- Peanut butter
- Canned soup
- Canned fruit
- Canned vegetables
- Canned stew
- Canned fish
- Canned beans
- Pasta
- Rice
The SYNERGY HomeCare office is located at 3259 W. Iles Avenue in Springfield.
