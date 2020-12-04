(WAND) - The widow of Trooper Christopher Lambert said she was overwhelmed after hearing an organization had paid off her mortgage.
According to Illinois State Police, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid Halley Martin's mortgage in full. This was a Christmas wish come true for Martin, who lost her husband when he was struck and killed by a vehicle while working the scene of a crash on Jan. 12, 2019.
“I struggle to find the words to express my gratitude to have this financial burden lifted," Martin said. "This time of year has been hard for me because Christmas is my favorite holiday and not spending it with Chris last year and this year weighs heavily on me.”
Lambert served in the U.S. Army for five years. His time included two tours in Iraq and Haiti, along with another three years in the Army Reserve. He then joined the Illinois State Police.
Lambert is survived by Martin and two daughters. One of those daughters was born seven months after his death.
Martin's mortgage was paid off on Dec. 4 as part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 2020 Season of Hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.