MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - A local man has returned from Ukraine after helping refugees.
Bob Marsh of Kenny is an impact leader for Converge International Ministries. He mainly works in Europe and the Mediterranean Region. Marsh told WAND News, before the war broke out earlier this year, he had spent time in both Russia and Ukraine with the ministry.
"When the war broke out, it was really just heartbreaking for people on both sides," he shared.
In the past 5 months, Converge International Ministries has helped raise more than $1 million for Ukraine. The money used was given to local churches to help refugees. Marsh said one church used the money to buy an army surplus kitchen, while others used it to create space for refugees to stay.
"Every family is affected by the war. They've had their means depleted," he said.
Marsh returned to the U.S. recently from Lviv, Ukraine. While there, he met with national leaders of the church to talk about current conditions and future plans of what services and efforts that will be needed in the coming months. With winter just a couple of months away, Marsh said Ukrainian refugees will need space heaters, blankets and warm clothes.
"A lot of people who fled to the West found themselves in shelters, which is great, but most of them left when it was spring and summer, so they didn't bring anything with them. They just wore what was on their backs."
Marsh said he is working with the organization to raise awareness and give opportunities to people to help. He is encouraging families, churches, and civic groups to consider donating so the organization can provide winter clothing and a small heating unit for a family in Ukraine.
To donate, click here.
