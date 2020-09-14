DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- According to Feed America, do to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 54 million people may experience food insecurity and hunger in 2020.
In response to the need, Macon County 4-H is holding a food drive Sept. 21-23.
The organization will be collecting non-perishable food items. Trinity Johnson, 4-H youth development extension educator, said officials saw a need in the community and wanted to be part of the solution.
"You know, with just a dollar or one can, you never know how much that can help support somebody who doesn't know where their next meal is coming from," Johnson said.
All proceeds will be donated to the Decatur Salvation Army Food Pantry and Mt. Zion Food Pantry.
Items accepted are canned fruits/veggies, dried fruit, rice, whole grain pasta, canned beans, canned soup, peanut/almond butter, canned meat, whole grain cereal and granola.
Donations can be taken to the 4-H Extension Office, located at 3351 North President Howard Brown Blvd. in Decatur, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.