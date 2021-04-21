DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Working to help victim's of violent crimes.
On Wednesday, organizations who work directly with victim's of violent crimes gathered at Illinois HEALS in Decatur to share resources with the community.
Dove, INC., Growing Strong and Macon County CASA offered information and resources to victims in the community.
"We feel it's a collaborative effort, community members if they aren't providing direct support they can send information like this to their neighbor or friend and say hey we heard about this program," said Abby Steele.
To learn more about Illinois HEALS, click here.
