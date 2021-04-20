SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Warming centers and shelters opened their doors on Tuesday as snow fell throughout central Illinois.
Helping Hands in Springfield expanded its capacity for men and women to come inside. Erica Smith, executive director, said leaders run an emergency shelter 365 days a year, but when the weather forecast calls for cold and snow, they make sure they are open for more people.
"We need to keep people safe and we know that the weather will get dangerously cold and that there could be injury or death, so it's making sure our neighbors don't freeze to death of get hurt," Smith said.
Helping Hands said they hit capacity on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Smith said they have made sure to have masks, face shields, hand sanitizer for everyone, as well as provide educational material.
"We want people who are experiencing homelessness to know they are cared about and they are valued," Smith said.
In Champaign-Urbana, C-U at Home announced they extended their Phoenix Daytime Drop-In Center on Tuesday and Wednesday. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
"We need to be available and ready to fill those gaps when they arise and be flexible when these odd weather situations come up," said Rob Dalhaus III, executive director.
Dalhaus said he remembered a Easter blizzard a couples of years ago, so while the snow isn't something uncommon, C-U at Home was prepared and ready to welcome people into a warm, dry area.
"So often I think it's easy for us to forget about those folks, but it's encouraging to see community come together and make friends on the street a priority and make sure they have the resources they need," Dalhaus said.
Both organizations said they will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols laid out by their county health departments.
