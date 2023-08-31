DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The focus of the Farm Progress Show tends to be on how to improve crop health or economic wellbeing, but local leaders want to start more conversations about mental health as well.
Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski announced a new federal mental health initiative, which would add incentives for mental health professionals to set up shop in rural areas.
"What the Rural Healthcare Act would say is that you become trained in mental health and substance use treatment and if you stay in our community for five years, we're going to help relieve some of your student debt," said Budzinski.
The Congresswoman said that everyone needs to start taking mental health more seriously. One program that addresses these mental health concerns in the Farm Family Resource Initiative through the SIU School of Medicine. It provides free, confidential mental health services for those living in rural areas.
"We know that suicide among farmers is greater than it is compared to the general population," said Karen Stallman, the Agriculture Resource Specialist at the Farm Family Resource Center. "We have a 24/7 helpline and telehealth counseling sessions. We have a website filled with resources."
Stallman said all of those resources are created with the unique issues farmers have in mind. She said the unpredictability of farming can make any issues with anxiety, stress, or depression worse.
"I call it the chronic drip of stress, there's so many things you can't control," said Stallman. "We can't control the weather, we've had a dry year, we can't control commodity prices, we can't control policy..."
Congresswoman Budzinski said she's prioritizing bringing more resources to rural areas throughout Illinois.
"We have to really be making meaningful investment in addressing the mental health crisis we have in this country and not just pay lip service to it," said Budzinski.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Call or text 1-833-FARM-SOS (833-327-6767) for the Farm Family Resource Initiative.
