CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Organizers have postponed the 2021 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Facebook post from the organization said the originally scheduled April 29-May 1 event will not take place. They said an opening is available through the University of Illinois and Division of Intercollegiate Athletics calendars for a new, additional running event, which leaders said will take place in the "window" of Sept. 9-11, 2021 in Champaign-Urbana.
It's unclear at this time what this event will look like. Organizers said they will look at all viable options and take all factors into consideration.
"We are excited for this opportunity to expand our race offering," organizers said.
The next race update is expected to be shared by April 1, 2021 at the latest.
