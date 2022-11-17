SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelbyville Festival of Lights kicks off Friday evening.
The annual light show draws thousands to Shelbyville. According to Bill Bly, organizer, the first year brought in 2,000 cars. Recently, more than 8,000 cars have made their way through Forest Park.
"Each year they come back and they see something different than the year before."
Bly said the lights in Shelbyville are unique. When the displays arrive they are white, but his team work to paint them the same color as the lights to make them stand out and shine brighter.
"We have probably one of the most colorful displays in the country."
In addition to the lights, there will also be a festival of trees happening inside the Chautauqua. The trees are decorated by people in the community and local businesses. People who go inside the building will be able to vote for their favorite tree.
The festival of lights starts on Friday at 5 p.m. and will run through January 1. The displays are open Sunday to Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Donations are accepted at the booth at the end of the tour for the lights.
