DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Organizers for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Decatur say the event will go on, despite concerns over COVID-19.
WAND-TV reached out to organizers on Thursday evening. They say the parade is still going to take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Decatur.
During Gov. JB Pritzker's Thursday press briefing said that the state and city are mandating all large-scale events exceeding 1,000 people to be canceled for the next 30 days.
He also encouraged state and cities to cancel or postpone community events of 250 people or more. This includes personal or social events.
The governor said residents should use good judgment about canceling events in their communities.