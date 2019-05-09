CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Orpheum Children's Science Museum in Champaign is adding new exhibits for families to check out this summer.
The new exhibits include the "Downtown Solar System," "Citizen Science Station," and "Rotation Station."
"Citizen Science Station" and "Rotation Station" will be added to the Busey Astronomy Kids Corner.
Kids can learn about a planet's speed of rotation around its axis and compare with other planets in our solar system.
The "Downtown Solar System" is an outdoor public exhibit at participating businesses in downtown Champaign. It scales down the solar system to only a few blocks in downtown.
Starting at the northwestern corner of the OCSM (346 N. Neil St.), observers can find the Sun, Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. Heading south on Neil Street, the public will encounter Jupiter (Collective Pour, 340 N. Neil St.), Saturn (CS+X, 324 N. Neil St.), Uranus (Big Grove Tavern 1 E. Main St.), Neptune (Jane Addams Book Shop, 208 N. Neil St.), and Pluto (Pekara Bakery & Bistro, 116 N. Neil St.). Each planet’s relative position in this exhibit is to scale with our actual solar system.