Orpheum Children Science Museum going strong

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Orpheum Children's Science Museum continues to be one of the only museums for kids in Champaign-Urbana.
The museum has been open for 26 years, and in that time, many children have shared smiles and even learned a lot of things.
""We've grown quite a bit in those 2 1/2 decades. We started off really small not even having a building, and then we've slowly been renovating this historic Orpheum Theatre," said assistant executive director Xander Hazel.
Through the facility's 26 years of operation, a couple of things have changed. For starters, leaders always try to find new ways to educate the children while also letting them have some fun. One example is bringing in animals that children can touch and learn about.
The museum really focuses on hands-on learning. Whether it's through playing a space game, playing with veterinarian equipment or even building with blocks.
"Science education is really what we're trying to do here and we do that through our interactive exhibits... they can walk in the shoes of these folks and do role play," said Hazel.
He said the museum always has all kinds of activities going on throughout the year. Two big events to look out for include the Halloween event happening Saturday and the Christmas Ball held each year.