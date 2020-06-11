CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Orpheum Children's Science Museum has announced they will close.
According to officials, donations, PPP loan, grants and local donations were not enough to keep the museum open.
The museum is known for their summer camps for kids, science education for children and a popular wedding venue.
Officials say they will still hold their summer camps program this year. Those with memberships will be able to visit other museums.
A statement from the organization said "Since March, we have not been able to welcome guests to our museum or our camps. The impact of this pandemic has regrettably been too great. We are saddened and frustrated to be sharing this message; we cannot meet our mission and the maintenance of this historic theatre. As the first step in beginning a new chapter we will be putting the building up for sale."
