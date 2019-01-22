(WAND) - Is driving a 27-foot long hot dog your dream job? If so, Oscar Mayer wants you!
The company is hiring Wienermobile drivers, also known as 'Hotdoggers', for a one year position with the company.
The jobs start this June.
The Wienermobile has been staple for the Oscar Mayer brand since 1936.
There are currently six Wienermobiles that travel the country.
Drivers will travel from coast to coast while representing the company through various media interviews and charity functions.
Anyone is free to apply, but those with a BA or BS in various communications, PR, and marketing degrees are especially wanted.
Resumes will be accepted through Jan. 31.
To apply, click HERE.