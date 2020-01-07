(WAND) - Oscar Mayer is hiring for their next Wienermobile driver.
The company posted job openings for ‘Hotdoggers’ aka the person who drives the Wienermobile.
"We need outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile," the job opening reads.
The job is fulltime for one year where you drive across the county in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. The chosen applicant will receive a competitive salary as well as expenses, benefits and team apparel, according to the job opening.
Anyone interested can send a cover letter to: Oscar Mayer, Attn: Hotdogger Position, 560 E Verona Ave, Verona, Wisconsin 53593 or email to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com.
Applicants should have B.A. or B.S. in public relations, journalism, communications, marketing or advertising.
