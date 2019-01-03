(WAND) - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener!
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town.
The 27-foot-long hot dog van will be parked at grocery stores in Springfield, Lincoln, and Jacksonville.
There will be tours and games on site.
The schedule is:
• Friday: County Market, 3001 Veterans Parkway, Springfield, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Saturday: Lincoln IGA, 713 Pulaski St., Lincoln, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Sunday: County Market, 1501 S. Dirksen Parkway, Springfield, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Jan. 12: County Market, 1255 W. Morton Ave., Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.