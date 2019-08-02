(WAND) - Strange ice cream flavors have become a bit of a trend, but Oscar Meyer is taking it to a new level.
How do you feel about a hot dog ice cream sandwich?
Oscar Meyer announced its plan for the frozen treat featuring its hot dogs. It is called an Ice Dog Sandwich.
They will be released in August.
This comes one day after French's announced a limited release mustard ice cream.
The ingredients to the Ice Dog Sandwich are below:
- Hot dog sweet cream
- Candied hot dog bites
- Spicy Dijon gelato
- Cookie bun
For curious taste buds, here are the delicious ingredients for Oscar Mayer's Ice Dog Sandwich–the hottest 🍦 this summer:— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019
