(WAND) - OSF HealthCare is restricting patient visits and making other changes due to the threat of COVID-19.
The hospital network announced patients who are critically ill, at the end of life or in labor and delivery are restricted to one visitor per patient. This applies to OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Sacred Heart.
The two hospitals have also announced all classes, support groups and events through April have been rescheduled. This step was made "out of an abundance of caution and based on recommendations from state and local health agencies", a press release said.
Truly elective procedures will be eliminated, per OSF, and other procedures will be staged based on urgency.
A tent has been placed outside of the emergency departments at Heart of Mary and Sacred Heart. These tents are approved entrances where mission partners and patients will be screened before entering the hospitals.
OSF leaders said they are running drills in order to be ready for additional capacity if it is needed to care for patients outside of "traditional settings".
The public is reminded that people who suspect they have COVID-19 should not go to a hospital or doctor's office. They should instead use an OSF digital care option, such as the chatbot Claire. It can be accessed by clicking the "Start Coronavirus Screening" option on the OSF website.
OSF has a nurse triage line available 24/7 at (833)673-5669. The company also has a digital health hub for answers to questions, which can be accessed here.
