URBANA, ILL (WAND) - Four-legged friends were blessed in Urbana to mark the Feast of St. Francis. Dogs, cats, guinea pigs, and even rabbits stopped by OSF Healthcare Heart of Mary Medical Center to enrich Mission Partners’ day as well as in OSF Sacred Heart in Danville.
OSF HealthCare is owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. St. Francis of Assisi is associated with animals and the environment. The Feast of St. Francis commemorates the man’s life, and it is a popular day to bless pets. Madison Hensch tells WAND News, she's grateful to work at OSF because of events like this blessing, "This is why I work here, I love seeing other animals and seeing them is a real blessing, I love it."
OSF says they wanted to show how animals are just a part of the community as everyone else. "We are very fortunate and thankful to bless them and recognize them as a vital part of our world," Paul Bittorf, the Director of Pastoral Care at OSF, tells WAND News. "We take this wonderful opportunity to recognize these beautiful creatures who bring light and joy and peace and comfort."
Throughout the week, OSF Sacred Heart will be accepting donations for the Vermilion County Animal Shelter. The shelter’s greatest needs are laundry soap, bleach, paper towels, non-clumping kitty litter, tissues, wet cat food in a can, dog food and towels. Donations can be dropped off at the doghouse in the lobby.
100 year anniversary of OSF Healthcare
OSF HealthCare Mission Partners (employees), faith leaders from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria and others will gather to celebrate a century of health care on West Park Street in Urbana, the current site of OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, and look ahead to the next 100 years of Catholic health care in Champaign County.
A rededication of the hospital will take place at 1p.m. Thursday, October 6, followed by a public reception at Carmon’s in Champaign from 2 to 4 p.m. Speakers at the day’s events will include the Most Reverend Bishop Louis Tylka and OSF HealthCare Chairperson Sr. Judith Ann Duvall.
“A significant witness of our Catholic faith is to care for the sick and dying,” said Bishop Tylka. “Catholic health care has and continues to have a tremendous impact on people’s lives, regardless of their faith tradition, as we have brought the healing and loving presence of Jesus Christ to those we encounter. Catholic health care always upholds the sanctity of life and is a gift to our communities and our church.”
