URBANA, Ill (WAND) -- The stay-at-home order has made many feel lonely during this time. For those who have tested positive for COVID-19, it's even more isolating.
Those who have tested positive cannot go outside and they can't go buy groceries. However, OSF Healthcare has started a Pandemic Health Worker and Acute Covid@Home Pogram. The Pandemic Health Worker program provides the client with a pandemic worker who delivers care kits. The kit includes a tablet, pre-loaded with health applications (for individuals who don't jave a computer or tablet), health education materials, a thermometer, hand sanitizer and wipes. After delivery, the pandemic worker will check in with clients daily for a two week time period.
OSF says if symptoms get worse for the client, they use the @Home program where the client would receive equipment to monitor their heart rate, blood pressure and pulse.
These programs are absolutely free to the client and the client does not have to be a part of OSF.
More information can be found here.
