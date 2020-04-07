CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - As more COVID-19 cases continue to rise all across the nation, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is continuing to adjust their new recommendations for the public's safety.
The CDC is now encouraging people to wear masks when you leave your home or when reporting to work for essential operations.
This includes:
- Shopping in a grocery store
- Picking up food at curbside pickup
- Traveling or using public transportation
- Interacting with customers or essential businesses
OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center says that the N-95 masks should be only used for all healthcare workers, but you can make your own masks with a cloth to keep yourself safe.
"It's important to keep in mind that the numbers have changed the disease. One thing that hasn't changed is tat up to 80% are symptomatic. It's not enough if you're having symptoms. With the large spread community transmission, even if you don't have symptoms you still have to be careful," says John Kreckman, OSF's Chief of Medical Officer.
One more thing to note, masks should not be used for children ages 2 or 3-years-old or anyone who has trouble breathing.