PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. News & World Report has ranked OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois as one of the top 50 U.S. pediatric facilities.
OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois Nephrology, led by Dr. Vimal Raj ranked in the top 50 in the country.
"OSF Children's Hospital has a long standing commitment to excellent care for children. We continuously improve those critical pediatric services and it is rewarding to have this significant recognition of our efforts," said Michael Wells, President, OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois.
The Best Children's Hospitals rankings were introduced by in 2007 by U.S. News. The rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.