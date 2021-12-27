PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - OSF HealthCare announced it will pause asymptomatic testing.
OSF HealthCare said with the rise in COVID-19 infections primarily among the unvaccinated, it asks communities it serves to refrain from coming to OSF HealthCare facilities for asymptomatic and close contact testing.
“Right now all across the nation, we’re seeing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases,” said chief operating officer Michael Cruz, MD, FACEP. “We are equipped to handle COVID testing for patients who are sick, injured or who are preparing for a procedure but our patient volume is currently so great that we need the public’s cooperation to ensure proper usage of our health care resources.”
Dr. Cruz noted a variety of options exist for people who seek to travel, return to work or otherwise need to be tested, including community testing sites, at-home kits and retail pharmacy locations. He stressed emergency departments at hospitals should be reserved for true medical emergencies and not used as a means to achieve a COVID-19 test result by asymptomatic persons.
