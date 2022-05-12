DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) –The Leapfrog Group has announced it's new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was developed by a national expert panel, who use 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.
OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center achieved a ‘B’ rating, placing it among the safest hospitals in the country.
“We are pleased but not surprised at these high ratings,” said Hospital President Ned Hill. “Providing the highest level of care has always been our focus and it’s great to see our efforts recognized in this way.”
The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
To see the full grade report of all eligible OSF facilities, visit Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
