DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - For the third year in a row, OSF HealthCare Sacred Medical Center was awarded the Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades, a leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.
The facility was placed among the top 10 percent of all short-term acute care hospitals.
Patient safety measures how a hospital prevents infections, injuries, and other serious conditions based on 14 preventable events.
"We are very excited to be recognized for our patient safety and the high quality of care we provide," said Hospital President Dr. Jared Rogers.
