ALTON, Ill. (WAND) — Recent high-profile concussions are shaking up protocols in the NFL, but OSF Health Care wants to remind central Illinoisans that anyone can suffer from a concussion.
"In my practice we see some athletes, but actually a majority of them are probably motor vehicle accidents and falls believe it or not," OSF HealthCare Physical Therapist Kelly Bogowith told WAND News.
Bogowith recently treated patient Charlotte Davis in her Alton, Illinois clinic. Davis didn't think much of it when the hydraulics in her trunk failed, causing it to hit her head. But weeks later, she knew she needed to see a doctor.
"I hit a flower pot, drove through the ditch, missed my turn, forgot where I was going three times. My eight year old granddaughter told her mom, 'Please don't let Mawmaw drive anymore. She's scaring me," Davis explained.
When doctors said she didn't have a brain bleed, Davis ended up at an OSF rehabilitation clinic.
"Most of the time it lasts a week or two but they actually can last longer- weeks, months," Bogowith explained.
Bogowith said concussions can be tricky to diagnose and treat because there aren't always physical symptoms.
"I think if you're feeling off, if you're feeling different in any way- you need to seek medical treatment," Bogowith said.
She said you should also look out for symptoms like trouble balancing, nausea vomiting, headache, sensitivity to light or noise, and dizziness after any hit to the head.
"Making sure that you're telling somebody about these is the first thing, because its not always something that someone can see," Bogowith added.
But physical, occupational and speech therapy can help patients make a full recovery.
"In my clinic, I deal more with the headache and the neck pain side of the concussion. So we'll do things like teaching self-mobilizations and exercises to help with those headaches, stretches," Bogowith told WAND News.
"If your doctor says to do therapy, I 100% will tell you: go to therapy. You don't know how bad you need it until you actually go," Davis added.
Bogowith said any concussion is a mild form of a traumatic brain injury, and repeated concussions can lead to brain bleeds. She believes policy changes, like the ones happening in the NFL, are making the public more aware of the severity of concussions.
