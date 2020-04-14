(WAND) - OSF HealthCare is launching a new program in response to the COVID-19 crisis called the Pandemic Health Worker program.
The program is designed to make sure patients can get the care they need without leaving home.
Pandemic Health Workers (PHW) digitally connect with people.
If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have similar symptoms, one of the PHWs will deliver a health kit to your home that will help monitor your illness.
The kit may include:
- A tablet, pre-loaded with communication applications and equipped with a data package (if needed)
- Client Guide book
- Health education materials
- Thermometer and hand sanitizer
PHWs will digitally visit with patients up to two times a day over a 14-day period via phone, video or chat function.
They will also do a follow-up to make sure no further treatment is necessary.
If symptoms worsen, patients will be referred to the Acute COVID@Home program where they will receive monitoring equipment that allows health experts to evaluate blood pressure, heart rate and pulse ox.
Registered nurses and licensed providers will oversee care. If a patient's symptoms continue to decline, they will be referred to a designated facility.
To be assigned a Pandemic Health Worker:
- You must receive an initial screening for COVID-19 using our digital assistant, Clare, or by calling the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline, (833) OSF-KNOW (833-673-5669) and be at least 18-years old.
- Based on that screening and nurse triage recommendations, you may be invited to enroll in the PHW program.
- Within 24 hours, a PHW will call you, enroll you in the program, get a better understanding of your technology needs and make an appointment to drop off your health kit.