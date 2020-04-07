PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - OSF HealthCare said they are reducing the salaries of top executives by at least five percent to battle the drop in revenue with the coronavirus crisis.
OSF said during the pandemic they have seen a significant drop in inpatient services and surgeries. Because of this their revenue has dropped significantly.
“It is important for the communities OSF has been called to serve for more than 142 years that we stabilize our financial position and protect our culture so we can continue to serve those communities, and our Mission Partners and their families in Illinois and Michigan,” said Mike Allen, CFO, OSF HealthCare. “Our priority remains equipping our frontlines with the resources they need to ensure the continuation of essential care, while protecting those providing that care.”
The hosptial said they have continued to staff its facilities according to the volume of patients being cared for. As their volumes decline they have been reviewing options including moving Mission Partners on a volunteer basis to other areas of need during the crisis. Retraining and moving Mission Partners has already been occurring across the Ministry, particularly in southwest Chicago at the health system’s newest hospital, OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where the number of positive cases remains high.