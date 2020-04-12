PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - OSF HealthCare is launching a Pandemic Health Worker Program (PHWP), in efforts to continue to fight COVID-19.
OSF HealthCare partnered with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, to meet the demands during this pandemic.
The goal is to digitally connect with individuals who may have COVID-19 symptoms or maybe at high-risk through digital platforms.
"If they're experiencing symptoms they would call our hotline. IF they meet the requirements with a pandemic healthcare worker if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and they need to stay in their home and be monitored during the period of time. We will deploy a pandemic healthcare worker to drop off some supplies," said Jennifer Junis, Senior Vice President of OSF.
Those supplies can range from anything from wipes, hand sanitizer, and even electronics.
"Some technology apps that we are using to be able to digitally communicate with our patients," she said.
When assigned to the PHWP, a client will receive health monitoring tools and will stay in the program for about 14 days. A PHW will be connecting with at least 27 clients per month.
A person is eligible for PHWP if he or she is showing COVID-19 symptoms and does not require emergency care. In order to qualify, they must first call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at (833-OSF-KNOW) and be digitally triaged by a nurse.
The client will be notified within 48 hours if they are eligible.
OSF teams of PHWs will be stationed all throughout Illinois. The first groups will be in Alton, Evergreen Park, and Peoria/Bloomington. The program will eventually expand in Champaign/Urbana/Danville.