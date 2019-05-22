URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Every year, EMS workers are recognized during EMS Week and this year has been no different.
OSF Pro Ambulance hosted EMS Children's Day with local schools to help children learn about the EMS system.
"I want them to remember how hard our EMS workers train," said Leanna Cossman, PHRN with Pro Ambulance.
Their goal is to educate children about making 9-1-1 calls, treating minor injuries, tornado safety and car safety inspections.
Children also had a chance to meet HAL, the talking robot, which paramedics use for training purposes.
"All the procedures we do, we can do to HAL. So every year we all have to test out on HAL. We take HAL out to teach about heart failure and all types of things."
Illinois State Police were also there to share a few words and meet the community.