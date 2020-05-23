CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - OSF Healthcare is set to open a new primary care center this fall.
According to the News-Gazette, the new office will be part of the new Union Square retail development at Springfield and Mattis Avenues in Champaign.
OSF expects it to open this fall.
Family-medicine physician Dr. Margaret Tate, who is finishing her residency at Carle Foundation Hospital, is joining OSF and will be seeing patients at the new offices. The care center will also perform physical therapy and X-rays.
