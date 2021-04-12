MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon will soon have an OSF OnCall Urgent Care location.
OSF announced the new facility will be located at 1019 Charleston Ave. E. It is set to open for patients on April 20.
Leaders with OSF said OnCall Urgent Care facilities "build on current primary care services offered through OSF HealthCare." They are placed in convenient areas near neighborhoods and shopping locations where there historically have not been health care providers.
The Mattoon facility will have a more modern setting meant to to have the feel of a lounge instead of a traditional doctor's office. There is greater ease of access to care.
"OSF OnCall Urgent Care embraces a modern urgent care concept. It is designed for patients who want high-quality care quickly, so that they can get on with their busy lives,” said Brandi Clark, vice president, On Demand Services, OSF OnCall. “It's something new and fresh that allows each individual to access care in a way that fits them in their health care journey. We aim to be where you live, work and play.”
Experience Care Guides, a radiology technologist and an advanced practice provider staff each OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility. Care Guides stay with each patient through their visit.
Basic urgent care services are provided, such as treatment for cold, cough, flu, sprains, minor lacerations and fractures, sports physicals, urinary tract and upper respiratory infections and more, according to a press release. There are X-ray and diagnostic laboratory services available.
“We believe the addition of this OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility will supplement the excellent care Sarah Bush Lincoln Medical Center already provides the Mattoon community,” said Clark.
OSF is currently hiring for positions with OSF OnCall Urgent Care. Click here to learn more and apply.
OnCall Urgent Care locations are open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. fro patients of any age. Click here to schedule an appointment online or visit on a walk-in basis. Insurance is accepted.
