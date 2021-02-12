RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - OSF HealthCare is planning to open an urgent care facility in the Rantoul area.
The organization announced a new OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility will open at 841 Broadmeadow Road in Rantoul. A press release said it is set to open its doors in June of 2021.
OSF leaders said Urgent Care facilities are meant to build on current primary care services the organization officers. They are placed in convenient areas near neighborhoods and shopping areas where health care provides have historically not been located.
The Urgent Care facility will have a more modern setting with the feel of a lounge area over a traditional doctor's office. Officials said it offers a better ease of access to care.
“OSF OnCall Urgent Care embraces a modern urgent care concept. It is designed for patients who want high-quality care quickly, so that they can get on with their busy lives,” said Brandi Clark, vice president, On Demand Services, OSF OnCall. “It's something new and fresh that allows each individual to access care in a way that fits them in their health care journey. We aim to be where you live, work and play.”
“We are excited OSF HealthCare will be providing the citizens of Rantoul and the surrounding communities with this urgent care option,” said Rantoul Mayor Charles Smith. “Easy access to quality health care is imperative to a community’s well-being, physically and economically. We look forward to welcoming OSF to our community.”
Experienced care guides, a radiology technologist and one advanced practice provider staff each OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility. Care guides stay with patients throughout their visit.
Providers in Urgent Care facilities can provide services including treatment for colds, a cough, the flu, sprains, minor lacerations and fractures, sports physicals, urinary tract and upper respiratory infections and more. There are X-ray and diagnostic laboratory services available.
OSF said it is hiring for OSF OnCall Urgent Care positions. Interested people can click here for more details and to apply.
Urgent Care locations are open every day of the year from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be accessed by patients of all ages.
Patients can walk in or schedule appointments online here. Leaders said insurance is accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.