(WAND) - OSF HealthCare is requiring all Mission Partners (employees) to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September 2021.
The organization said this decision is consistent with OSF's existing vaccination policies, which requires Mission Partners to get a flu shot every year and stay current with other vaccinations, such as measles, mumps, rubella and whooping cough. There are exemptions for religious conscience and medical reasons, but these must be formally requested, documented and approved.
“We did not make this decision lightly,” said Mike Cruz, M.D., chief operating officer, OSF HealthCare. “As health care providers, it is our ethical obligation to be vigilant about the safety of our patients. Vaccinations are credited with the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases across the country and throughout our Ministry, and we firmly believe that vaccination against COVID-19 is the best way to keep our patients and Mission Partners safe.”
Employees who do not qualify for an exemption and choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may be subject to disciplinary processes that could result in losing employment.
OSF employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners in 150 locations throughout Illinois and in Michigan.
