SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Nine states have passed strict abortion bans, but the Illinois House has passed what some are calling the most liberal abortion plan in the country.
The Reproductive Health Act would allow abortions in the third trimester, only if the mother and doctor find the pregnancy is no longer viable or if the pregnancy threatens the mother's health.
Now, this bill is getting support from a vast array of people. Both men and legislators from different states came to the Capitol to back this bill.
Sen. Nikema Williams (D- Georgia) says in her state, the Heartbeat Bill is an overall ban on abortion because it bans abortion before most women even know they are pregnant.
"One in four women will seek abortion care in their life," Williams said. "Not one in four Democratic women, not one in four Republican women, one in four."
Sen. Dar'Shun Kendrick, also a Democrat from Georgia, says she wants justice for all of the of the little girls who are paying attention to this issue.
"Georgia doesn't have its priorities right," Kendrick said. "With over half of our counties without an OB/GYN and nine counties without a doctor period, how dare we focus on an issue where the vast majority of Americans agree with a woman's right to choose."
Rep. Cora Faith Walker (D-Missouri) says her state has passed the the most strict abortion law in the country.
"Missouri is hours away from potentially becoming the first state since Roe V. Wade to not have access to safe and legal abortion," Walker said.
Also joining the RHA fight are Illinois male lawmakers.
Men4Choice is dedicated to making males allies in the fight for reproductive rights.
The group of men includes Rep. Chris Welch, House Majority Leader Greg Harris, Senator Omar Aquino, Sen. Robert Peters, Rep. Adam Didech, Rep. Marcus Evans, Rep. Bob Morgan and Rep. Lamont Robinson.
"Illinois women, the General Assembly is going to stand with you and we are going to be an example to all other legislatures and men who serve in different assembly's through out the country," Evans said.