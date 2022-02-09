DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Students from Our Lady of Lourdes gathered food and other donations to assemble care packages for the homeless.
Local homeless shelters and organizations will be able to supply individuals with essentials such as hygiene products, food, and a special note or picture made by the students.
OLOL will deliver all of their kits by Friday, February 11.
Anyone wishing to donate supplies can still drop off and contribute before Friday.
