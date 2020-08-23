CHICAGO (WAND) - Police arrested six people Saturday during a protest near Mayor Lightfoot's home on the northwest side of Chicago.
Four women and two men were taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor counts of of residential picketing, police said. They live in New York, Washington, Arkansas and Pennsylvania.
Police said one of the women also issued a city ordinance violation for loud music or amplified sound.
A woman, who did not want to be named, told the Sun-Times some of the demonstrators were with the “Jesus Matters Movement.”
She said they were protesting because “the country is going to sh—” and they were picketing Lightfoot’s home because “Lightfoot is a liberal and it’s the liberals’ faults.”
Police said they took the individuals to the Town Hall District police station. They have since then been released.
Lightfoot recently defended "beefed-up" police presence on her block, citing "specific threats" made every day to herself, her wife and her home.
