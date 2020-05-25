DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Family YMCA is set to offer outdoor fitness classes.
A Facebook post from the organization said the classes will begin June 1. Each class will be held at the Y Pavilion.
Members have to register before attending. Each class can have a maximum of nine people.
All classes are weather permitting. A schedule of classes is attached to this story.
More information can be found at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.