SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Summer time usually means playing outside and spending time with friends. But with extreme heat, health professionals are encouraging parents to be extra cautious with the time their kids spend outside.
"Heat is a leading weather-related killer in the United States for kids so we do take it seriously," said Dr. Anna Richie, the Clinical Director of Memorial Health Urgent Care.
The Dream Center of Sangamon County has adjusted the way they are running their summer sports camp because of the extreme heat. They have a water requirement in place, and make sure students are taking breaks inside.
"Every 15-30 minutes we break and we advise all children to drink at least a small water bottle," said Devin Lee, a Coach at the camp. "In order for them to play again they have to finish that water."
Lee said the camp staff are always keeping an eye out for the symptoms of heat exposure to ensure that each child stays safe. They also ask parents to keep an eye on their child after the camp to ensure they are symptom-free.
"If your kid starts looking really flush, or red, or pale, or if they look fatigued and want to sit down, those are big warning signs," said Dr. Richie. "If they start complaining of their head hurting or lightheadedness and dizziness, those are signs to find some shade or a cool environment."
Dr. Richie says its also best to avoid being outside during the peak hours of heat, which she says are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. She also recommended parents ensure their children are drinking enough water, and staying away from sugary or caffeinated drinks.
