SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- City Water, Light and Power crews are responding to a power outage affecting over 1,200 customers on the City’s northwest side served by the utility’s Amos substation.
According to the CWLP, the area affected includes from east of Bruns Lane to First Street approximately up to Camp Lincoln Road on the north and W. Miller Street on the south.
Crews are currently working to resolve the issues. It is unknown at this time he cause of the outage.
As of 12:15 p.m. the CWLP stated troubleshooters are addressing faulty switches at the Amos substation, and estimate that power will be restored before 1:30 p.m.
The CWLP warns traffic lights could be affected, drivers may want to avoid the area and remember to treat intersections with flashing light as a stop sign.
Customers can view and track their electric service status from the outage map, available from the Outage Center link at CWLP.com at https://outagemap.cwlp.com/.
More information and updates on outage status will be posted as available on the CWLP Facebook and Twitter pages, www.facebook.com/4CWLP, www.twitter.com/CWLP_.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.